Decentralized Trading Protocol Hashflow Implements New Fee Model

According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol Hashflow has announced the implementation of a new fee model. As per the DAO proposal passed on October 20th, fees will now dynamically vary based on the type of trading asset pairs. These fees will be included in the quotes and automatically paid during the execution of trades. The protocol's fee revenue will be distributed monthly to stakeholders, with 50% allocated to HFT stakers, 30% to the community treasury for future HFT buybacks, and 20% for foundation operating expenses.

