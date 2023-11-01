Digital Currency Group Hires Lawyer Barry Berke To Defend Against New York Attorney General's Lawsuit

According to Foresight News, Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced the hiring of lawyer Barry Berke to defend against the baseless civil lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General. Berke is currently a partner and chair of the litigation department at Kramer Levin law firm. He has represented Fortune 500 companies, technology startups, and individuals in various complex business cases, achieving victories. Berke also served as an advisor to the US House of Representatives during former President Donald Trump's two impeachment proceedings. Foresight News previously reported that on October 11, the New York Attorney General accused Gemini, Genesis, and their parent company Digital Currency Group of defrauding investors of over $1.1 billion.

