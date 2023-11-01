Floki Community Votes on Reducing TokenFi Token Trading Tax from 5% to 0.3%

According to Foresight News, the Floki community has initiated a proposal to reduce the trading tax on TokenFi tokens (TOKEN) from 5% to 0.3%. The voting period is set to end on November 3. The proposal aims to increase the market liquidity of the token and attract more holders. The Floki team has prepared for this adjustment and stated that they have the ability to raise funds through over-the-counter transactions with institutional partners.

