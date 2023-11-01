Fetch.ai Announces Testnet Upgrade to v0.11.3 and Introduction of New NOMX Token

According to Foresight News, Fetch.ai, a Web3 protocol focused on artificial intelligence, has announced that its testnet will be upgraded to v0.11.3 on November 2 at 21:00. The upgrade will introduce a new NOMX token and its inflation, as well as support for using Ledger hardware wallets in the fetchd CLI on macOS Ventura and higher versions. Fetch.ai aims to create a decentralized digital economy by combining artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems, and blockchain technology. The testnet upgrade is expected to bring improvements to the platform and enhance its capabilities.

