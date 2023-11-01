Automata Network's Carrier Adds Support for Native USDC Cross-Chain Transfers

According to Foresight News, Automata Network's token and NFT cross-chain bridge, Carrier, has announced the addition of support for native USDC. Users can now transfer native USDC between Ethereum, Optimism, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and the current Base. Carrier states that, unlike traditional bridges that require users to eventually exchange their wrapped tokens for native assets, native USDC is the official version of the stablecoin issued by Circle and can be used for cross-chain transfers without the need for additional steps and transaction fees.

