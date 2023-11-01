Token Unlocks Worth $450 Million in November for Aptos, Avalanche, and Hashflow

According to Foresight News, token unlocks in November will amount to $450 million, with Aptos, Avalanche, and Hashflow experiencing significant unlocks of over $320 million. Aptos is set to unlock 24.8 million APT tokens on November 12, representing 10% of its circulating supply and valued at approximately $172.9 million. Most of the unlocked funds, around $82.7 million, will go to core contributors, with $58.6 million going to investors, $22.3 million to the community, and $9.3 million to the Aptos Foundation. Avalanche will unlock 9.5 million AVAX tokens on November 24, valued at $106.9 million and accounting for 2.7% of its circulating supply. Approximately $50.4 million will be allocated to the project team, $25.2 million to strategic partners, $18.7 million to the Avalanche Foundation, and $12.6 million for potential airdrops. Hashflow will unlock 160.4 million HFT tokens on November 7, worth around $41.3 million and representing 73.9% of its circulating supply. About $16.1 million will be distributed to early investors, $12.7 million for ecosystem development, $12.4 million to the core team, and $107,000 for community rewards. In addition, tokens worth around $44,000 will be released daily for ecosystem development and community rewards. Other notable token unlocks in November include Optimism ($33.3 million), ApeCoin ($20.8 million), and Sui ($15.5 million).

