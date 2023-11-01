copy link
Mox Capital Raises $410 Million to Invest in Digital Assets and Infrastructure
2023-11-01 11:26
According to Foresight News, alternative investment fund Mox Capital has raised a total of $410 million, pledging to invest in exploring digital assets and providing funding and infrastructure support for companies at various stages. Established eight months ago, Mox Capital invests in areas such as NFTs, tokens, collectibles, protocols, and digital banking, according to its website.
