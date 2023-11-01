copy link
Onyx Protocol Suffers Hacker Attack With Losses of At Least $2.1 Million
2023-11-01 10:28
According to Foresight News, Onyx Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has been targeted by hackers, resulting in a loss of at least $2.1 million. Beosin EagleEye, a security risk monitoring, warning, and blocking platform under Beosin, detected the attack. Beosin Trace is currently tracking the stolen funds.
