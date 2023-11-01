copy link
Nomic Launches IBC-Supported nBTC on Cosmos Ecosystem DEX Osmosis and Kujira
Binance News
2023-11-01 10:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin sidechain development company Nomic has launched nBTC, which supports Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), on the Cosmos ecosystem decentralized exchanges (DEX) Osmosis and Kujira. Users can directly transfer Bitcoin to the Cosmos ecosystem chain using their Bitcoin addresses through Nomic's cross-chain bridge.
