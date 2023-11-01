copy link
DWF Labs Receives 120 Million TOKEN Tokens Worth $3.4 Million from Floki Project
2023-11-01 10:10
According to Foresight News, Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa has reported that DWF Labs received 120 million TOKEN tokens from the Floki project's multi-signature address, valued at approximately $3.4 million. The 120 million TOKEN tokens were transferred to DWF Labs' Ethereum and BSC wallets in two separate transactions.
