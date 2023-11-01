Social MMO Game 'Gas Hero' Set for Community Testing

According to Foresight News, the development team Find Satoshi Lab has announced that their new social MMO game, 'Gas Hero,' will undergo community testing from November 24th to December 8th. The testing will be open to 3,000 users, including Gas Hero badge holders, Find Satoshi Lab ambassadors, and partners. Gas Hero stated that all assets during the community testing will be on the Polygon Mumbai testnet and will not be transferred to the mainnet after the public testing. When the public testing begins, users will need to start their gaming journey from scratch.

