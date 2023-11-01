Coin98 Finance Renames Itself As Ninety Eight

According to Foresight News, Coin98 Finance's co-founder and CEO, Vinh The Nguyen, announced on the X platform that the company has changed its name to Ninety Eight. Previously, Foresight News reported that Coin98 Finance's crypto investment arm, Coin98 Ventures, was renamed Arche Fund in early September. The company now supports various project requirements through three modules: Web3 risk investment firm Arche Ventures, Web3 native accelerator application Kompass, and Arche Capital.

