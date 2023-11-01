XRP Surpasses $0.60 With Increased Whale Activity and Diverse Price Predictions

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's native token, XRP, has recently surpassed the $0.60 level for the first time since mid-August. The token's price has surged around 8% in the past week, coinciding with increased activity from large investors, or whales. Data from Santiment revealed that XRP transactions involving whales exceeded $1 million in value a few days ago, representing a three-month high. Additionally, the total number of sharks and whales holding at least 10,000 XRP has reached an all-time high of over 277,000. Various experts and analysts have recently provided their price forecasts for XRP, with some suggesting realistic targets and others making more ambitious predictions. Twitter users Dark Defender and Cryptoinsightuk suggested that the coin could surge to $0.66 and $1.36, respectively, in the following weeks. On the other hand, CryptoBull predicted that XRP could reach $220 in the next bull run if it follows the same pattern from previous cycles. However, this would require the asset's market capitalization to exceed $100 trillion, making the forecast seem highly ambitious. The diverse predictions have sparked interest in XRP's possible price movements for the remainder of the year.

