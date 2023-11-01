Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Surpasses $0.60 With Increased Whale Activity and Diverse Price Predictions

Binance News
2023-11-01 09:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's native token, XRP, has recently surpassed the $0.60 level for the first time since mid-August. The token's price has surged around 8% in the past week, coinciding with increased activity from large investors, or whales. Data from Santiment revealed that XRP transactions involving whales exceeded $1 million in value a few days ago, representing a three-month high. Additionally, the total number of sharks and whales holding at least 10,000 XRP has reached an all-time high of over 277,000. Various experts and analysts have recently provided their price forecasts for XRP, with some suggesting realistic targets and others making more ambitious predictions. Twitter users Dark Defender and Cryptoinsightuk suggested that the coin could surge to $0.66 and $1.36, respectively, in the following weeks. On the other hand, CryptoBull predicted that XRP could reach $220 in the next bull run if it follows the same pattern from previous cycles. However, this would require the asset's market capitalization to exceed $100 trillion, making the forecast seem highly ambitious. The diverse predictions have sparked interest in XRP's possible price movements for the remainder of the year.
View full text