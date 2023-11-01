copy link
create picture
more
ZeroSync Co-Founder Andrew Milson Joins StarkWare as Software Engineer
Binance News
2023-11-01 09:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Andrew Milson, co-founder of the ZeroSync project aimed at introducing zero-knowledge proofs to Bitcoin, has announced his departure from the project. Milson joined StarkWare last week as a software engineer. ZeroSync's goal is to enhance the privacy and scalability of Bitcoin transactions by implementing zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic technique that allows one party to prove the validity of a statement without revealing any information about the statement itself. StarkWare, on the other hand, is a company focused on developing privacy and scalability solutions for blockchain technology using zero-knowledge proofs. With Milson's expertise in the field, his move to StarkWare is expected to contribute to the company's ongoing efforts in advancing blockchain privacy and scalability.
View full text