ZeroSync Co-Founder Andrew Milson Joins StarkWare as Software Engineer

According to Foresight News, Andrew Milson, co-founder of the ZeroSync project aimed at introducing zero-knowledge proofs to Bitcoin, has announced his departure from the project. Milson joined StarkWare last week as a software engineer. ZeroSync's goal is to enhance the privacy and scalability of Bitcoin transactions by implementing zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic technique that allows one party to prove the validity of a statement without revealing any information about the statement itself. StarkWare, on the other hand, is a company focused on developing privacy and scalability solutions for blockchain technology using zero-knowledge proofs. With Milson's expertise in the field, his move to StarkWare is expected to contribute to the company's ongoing efforts in advancing blockchain privacy and scalability.

View full text