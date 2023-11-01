copy link
create picture
more
TomoChain Rebrands To Viction And Updates Token Code
Binance News
2023-11-01 09:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, scalable blockchain TomoChain has announced its rebranding to Viction, along with an updated brand logo. The token code has been changed from TOMO to VIC, and it has been clarified that the update does not involve any technical adjustments to smart contracts, token economy models, or token supply.
View full text