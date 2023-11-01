copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Co-Founder Announces Launch of Institutional OTC/RFQ Platform DWF Liquid Markets
Binance News
2023-11-01 09:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs co-founder Andrei Grachev announced on the X platform that they will launch an institutional OTC/RFQ (Over-the-Counter/Request for Quote) platform called DWF Liquid Markets. Grachev stated that the platform aims to provide the best prices, with no counterparty or platform risk, and instant settlement. The platform is currently under development.
View full text