Vertu Launches Metavertu2 AI Phone Combining Web3 and AI at Hong Kong Fintech Week

According to Foresight News, British luxury mobile phone brand Vertu held a new product launch at Hong Kong Fintech Week, introducing its new dual-mode AI phone, Metavertu2. The device combines Web3 and AI, using AI models to tag data and AI agents to process tasks. Upgrades to the Metavertu2 include an updated Metaspace encryption system, allowing users to set different fingerprints to unlock different spaces and create separate privacy systems for storing confidential information. The phone also features one-click destruction and timed restoration functions. Additionally, with hardware support based on TEE+SE national secret-level chips, Vertu has further upgraded its data backup, encrypted calls, and financial management capabilities. New features include point-to-point absolute privacy storage VBOX and distributed encrypted blockchain private key backup technology KEYBOX.

