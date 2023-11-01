Elon Musk Reveals Plans for X to Compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, and Banking Industry

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk held an internal meeting on October 26th, where he discussed plans for X to become an all-encompassing single application. To achieve success, the platform needs to compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, dating apps, and the entire banking industry. During the meeting, Musk revealed a series of new features and plans for X. In the next quarter, X will launch a live video streaming feature, which will be crucial for sports events, politics, and other activities. Since its launch, X's creator program has paid over $20 million to creators, and this number is expected to increase significantly. X will also be able to process payments, with the feature awaiting approval and hoping to be approved within the next few months, with plans to launch by the end of next year at the latest. Additionally, X's recruitment feature, X Hiring, is essentially a competitor to LinkedIn.

