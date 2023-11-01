NEAR Protocol Partners with Nym for Enhanced Encryption and Privacy Services

According to Cointelegraph, Layer 1 protocol NEAR has partnered with blockchain security firm Nym to provide end-to-end encryption and metadata privacy services for its ecosystem. Nym, a blockchain agnostic 'layer 0' privacy infrastructure provider, will offer its mixnet tools to encrypt and cloak blockchain traffic and communication across the NEAR Protocol ecosystem. This will help protect transaction data during communication and create a barrier for malicious actors attempting to de-anonymize users through access to IP addresses. The collaboration aims to enhance security and privacy for NEAR users, allowing them to access decentralized applications (DApps), DeFi protocols, and NFTs with added protection. Nym's integration seeks to improve privacy in the NEAR ecosystem, as permissionless blockchains typically allow transaction data and some off-chain information, including IP addresses and geolocation data, to be accessed by savvy users. This can lead to unwanted surveillance, targeted attacks, and cybercrime. Nym's mixnet protects blockchain traffic from detailed analysis by splitting data into encrypted packets that are then sent to 'mix nodes' around the world. 'Cover traffic' is randomly inserted into the mix to provide greater obfuscation of the communication system, making metadata analysis more difficult. NEAR Foundation CEO Chris Donovan emphasizes the importance of privacy-enhancing services, stating that 'privacy is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of the Web3 vision to create a more secure, user-centric and user-empowered web.'

