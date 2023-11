Decentralized Content Platform ReadON Resumes Functionality After Service Interruption

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized content distribution platform ReadON experienced a three-hour suspension of all functions related to the Loki testnet due to a service interruption from Lumoz (Opside). The Lumoz service has since been restored, and all functions based on Loki have resumed.