Decentralized Content Platform ReadON Resumes Functionality After Service Interruption
Binance News
2023-11-01 08:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized content distribution platform ReadON experienced a three-hour suspension of all functions related to the Loki testnet due to a service interruption from Lumoz (Opside). The Lumoz service has since been restored, and all functions based on Loki have resumed.
