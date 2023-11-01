WOO Network Addresses Large-Scale Transfer To Balance Inventory Across Chains

According to Foresight News, WOO Network has responded to a large transfer of 15 million WOO tokens that occurred about an hour ago. The company stated that the transfer was made to balance the WOO inventory across various chains in collaboration with Binance, as the adoption rate of WOO on the Arbitrum network is relatively higher. Foresight News previously reported that, according to Scopescan monitoring, WOO Network's wallet sent 10 million WOO tokens (approximately $2.1 million) to Cobo and 5 million WOO tokens (approximately $1.05 million) to Binance.

