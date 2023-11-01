Beam Hackathon Hosted by Merit Circle and Impossible Finance Opens for Registration

According to Foresight News, the Beam Hackathon, organized by blockchain gaming guild Merit Circle and multi-chain incubator Impossible Finance, has opened for registration. The deadline for registration is November 28, with the final winners to be announced on December 8. The prize pool for the hackathon is $100,000, focusing on the gaming track. Merit Circle launched the game-centered blockchain Beam in April this year. The network is a subnet created for the Merit Circle DAO and is supported by Avalanche. It operates independently to meet the needs of gamers and game developers.

