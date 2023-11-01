Kana Labs Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure provider Kana Labs has completed a $2 million seed funding round with participation from NetMarble subsidiary MarbleX, Nexus One, Klaytn, and Gate.io. The funds raised will be used to enhance products such as smart wallets and Web3 middleware toolkits, as well as user acquisition and international expansion, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Prior to the seed funding round, Kana Labs conducted an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round, valuing the company at $21 million.

