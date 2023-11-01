Twitter User Sells PEPE Tokens for $2.19 Million, Buys RLB Tokens for $2.22 Million

According to Foresight News, Twitter user 9x9x9 sold 1.89 trillion PEPE tokens for 1,233 ETH, approximately $2.19 million, on October 28. Within five days, the user earned 381 ETH, about $746,000. Later, on October 30, the user spent 1,230 ETH, around $2.22 million, to purchase 112.8 million RLB tokens at a price of $0.197 per token.

View full text