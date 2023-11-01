copy link
Twitter User Sells PEPE Tokens for $2.19 Million, Buys RLB Tokens for $2.22 Million
Binance News
2023-11-01 05:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Twitter user 9x9x9 sold 1.89 trillion PEPE tokens for 1,233 ETH, approximately $2.19 million, on October 28. Within five days, the user earned 381 ETH, about $746,000. Later, on October 30, the user spent 1,230 ETH, around $2.22 million, to purchase 112.8 million RLB tokens at a price of $0.197 per token.
