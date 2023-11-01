Hivemind Capital Partners Expands to Hong Kong and Launches Liquid Opportunity Fund

According to Foresight News, Hivemind Capital Partners, a digital asset investment management firm founded by former Citigroup senior trader Matt Zhang, has expanded its operations to Hong Kong and appointed former investment banker Stanley Huo as the company's head of Asia. Huo joined Hivemind in September last year and has been leading the firm's business strategy and operations in Asia from Hong Kong. In addition, Hivemind Capital Partners announced the launch of a new fund called 'Liquid Opportunity Fund', which aims to raise $300 million. The fund will use a multi-strategy approach, offering institutional investors and qualified high-net-worth individuals the opportunity to access the digital asset market through methods such as collateralization, yield farming, and token investments. The fund will also trade cryptocurrencies in the secondary market.

