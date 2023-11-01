Unibot Announces Final Simulation Rounds and Token Refunds

According to Foresight News, Unibot announced on Telegram that its team is conducting the final few simulation rounds and taking additional steps to ensure a thorough and complete distribution of work. Over 100 different tokens have been affected by a vulnerability, and refunds will be issued in a mix of tokens and ETH. The vulnerability has now been fully resolved, and the old router has been restored. Refunds for tokens and Ethereum will take some time.

