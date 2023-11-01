Blockchain Security Incidents and Losses Decrease Significantly in October 2023

According to Foresight News, data from Beosin EagleEye, a security risk monitoring, warning, and blocking platform under blockchain security audit firm Beosin, shows a significant decrease in losses from various security incidents in October 2023 compared to September. Over 23 typical security incidents occurred in October, with total losses from hacker attacks, phishing scams, and Rug Pulls amounting to $51.61 million, a decrease of approximately 85.6% from September. Among these, attack events accounted for about $28.33 million, Rug Pull events for about $12.02 million, and phishing scams for about $11.26 million. Major security incidents this month included the theft of approximately $7 million from the Fantom Foundation wallet, the theft of around $6 million from Philippine cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph, and the theft of about $4.4 million from password management tool LastPass. All three incidents were due to private key leaks. Additionally, several Rug Pull events involving losses of over a million dollars occurred this month, and users are advised to take precautions for their security.

View full text