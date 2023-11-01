40-Nation Alliance Plans to Combat Ransomware by Refusing to Pay Cybercriminals

According to Foresight News, a 40-nation alliance led by the United States plans to sign a commitment to never pay ransoms to cybercriminals and work towards eliminating hackers' funding mechanisms. Anne Neuberger, US National Security Advisor, stated that the US has been hit the hardest so far, accounting for 46% of such attacks. Neuberger said the alliance's new initiative aims to eliminate criminals' funding sources by better sharing information about ransom payment accounts. Two information-sharing platforms will be created, one by Lithuania and another jointly by Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Partner countries will share a 'blacklist' through the US Treasury Department, which will include information about digital wallets used to transfer ransomware payments. Neuberger added that artificial intelligence will be used to analyze blockchain data to identify illegal funds.

