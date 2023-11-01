Ava Labs Proposes Astra Upgrade for Avalanche Subnet Validators

According to Foresight News, Ava Labs engineering lead Patrick O'Grady has proposed an upgrade for Avalanche subnets called Astra on GitHub. The upgrade aims to introduce a new type of staker, known as Subnet-Only Validators (SOV), who can validate Avalanche subnets and participate in Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) without having to synchronize or become a mainnet validator. The proposal requires SOVs to pay a refundable fee of 500 AVAX on the P-chain to register as a subnet validator, instead of staking at least 2,000 AVAX. The proposal intends to transition to a 'pay-as-you-go' subnet validation and enhance subnet security with AVAX.

