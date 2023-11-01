copy link
Uniswap Foundation Transfers 500,000 UNI Tokens to FalconX
Binance News
2023-11-01 02:02
According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation's custodial address transferred 500,000 UNI tokens (approximately $2.07 million) to FalconX nine hours ago. Since October 24, the Uniswap Foundation address has transferred a total of 10,298,156 UNI tokens (about $42.73 million). Of these, 3,899,078 tokens were transferred to FalconX, 3,399,078 tokens to OKX, and 3 million tokens to Kraken.
