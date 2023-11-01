Nervos CKB Mainnet Completes Upgrade, Supports Light Client Protocol

According to Foresight News, the Nervos CKB mainnet completed a significant upgrade on November 1 at 07:01 Beijing time (Epoch 8648), fully supporting the light client protocol. The CKB light client is a lightweight client designed based on PoW and Nervos' unique Cell model, which will greatly improve the usability and accessibility of the Nervos network. It uses a technology called 'Simplified Payment Verification' (SPV), allowing users to quickly verify transactions without downloading the entire blockchain, significantly reducing storage and bandwidth requirements while ensuring security. Furthermore, the CKB Cell model can include states and smart contracts, enabling the CKB light client to not only verify transactions and synchronize tokens but also support the verification and interaction of smart contracts. The CKB light client also has scalability, allowing for various extensions and improvements, including support for new transaction types and improved synchronization strategies.

