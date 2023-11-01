Invesco and Galaxy's Spot Bitcoin ETF Ticker Appears on DTCC Website

According to Cointelegraph, the ticker for Invesco and Galaxy's spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) — BTCO — has appeared on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) website. The listing was not present on the DTCC's site on October 25, according to web archiver WayBack Machine, indicating that the ETF has been added to the list within the last six days. However, it is important to note that a ticker being added to the list of 'ETF Products' on the DTCC site does not guarantee approval of the product in the future. A DTCC spokesperson stated that it is standard practice for the corporation to add securities to the NSCC security eligibility file in preparation for the launch of a new ETF to the market. The spokesperson also added that appearing on the list is not indicative of an outcome for any outstanding regulatory or other approval processes. This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

View full text