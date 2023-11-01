copy link
Frax Finance Warns Users Not to Use Frax.finance and Frax.com Domains
2023-11-01 00:48
According to Foresight News, Frax Finance has issued a warning to users not to use the frax.finance and frax.com domains until further notice. The company's founder, Sam Kazemian, also advised users not to use the frax.finance domain until the issue with the domain name is resolved.
