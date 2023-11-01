copy link
WalletConnect Limits Usage in Russia Due to Legal and OFAC Guidance
2023-11-01 00:08
According to Foresight News, WalletConnect has announced that it has restricted its usage in Russia due to recent legal developments and guidance from the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Some areas in Ukraine were temporarily affected, but the service has since been restored.
