Federal Judge Rules New York Law Applies to SBF Case

According to Foresight News, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan will explain to jurors how New York law applies to the seven charges against SBF. SBF's lawyers attempted to argue that the legal provisions were subject to British law and that the jury should be guided by British law, but Judge Kaplan stated that the SBF case 'applies New York law'. Closing arguments are set to begin on Wednesday, with deliberations possibly starting as early as Thursday.

