Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Web3 Theft Hits Yearly Low in October with $32.2 Million Losses

Binance News
2023-10-31 17:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Web3 theft reached its lowest point for the year in October, with blockchain security firm CertiK reporting losses of $32.2 million across 38 incidents. No single incident resulted in a loss of over $7 million. Compared to the ten-month total of $1.4 billion, October's losses were approximately a quarter of the running monthly average. January saw the second-lowest losses at $33.7 million. The October statistics were not due to a steady decline in losses but rather a lack of major incidents that month. CertiK's third-quarter report showed that the number of incidents in July was 79, falling to 66 in August and 39 in September. Exit scams were the only category to increase in October, reaching four times higher than the low in September. The yearly high for exit scams occurred in May when users of a crypto project called Fintoch lost almost $32 million. Exploits saw a peak in September, mainly due to the $200 million loss suffered by the Mixin Network when its cloud service provider was breached. July experienced the second-highest damage, largely attributable to losses by the Multichain MPC bridge. CertiK recently noted the rise of scams using social media, citing United States Federal Trade Commission data that indicated almost half the cryptocurrency scams in the last 18 months have been tied to social media. The North Korean Lazarus Group remained the 'dominant threat actor,' according to CertiK's Q3 report.
View full text