Solana Community Roasted on Lightspeed Podcast

According to Blockworks, Superteam founding member Kash Dhanda and Framework Ventures principal Brandon Potts recently participated in a Solana "roast" on the Lightspeed podcast. Dhanda pointed out that historically, the Solana community has been divided into two camps: one for the "hardcore builder" and one for the NFT crowd. He added that there is an ongoing "intra-community battle" between these two groups, which he finds annoying and unnecessary. Dhanda also criticized a "culture of entitlement" that has emerged in the Solana community, with many users feeling that they deserve a gold medal for sticking through the bear cycle. He also mentioned the community's tendency to blame the Solana Foundation or Solana Labs for not doing enough, calling it counterproductive. Potts chimed in, urging builders to stop trying to map one-to-one with what has been built or worked in Ethereum, especially in DeFi. Instead, he suggested that they should explore new ideas and do things that Ethereum or EVM cannot do. Potts emphasized the importance of leveraging Solana's ability to move quickly and arbitrage in a lower-cost environment.

View full text