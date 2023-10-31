copy link
Bitcoin Dips While Top Altcoins Surge Overnight
Binance News
2023-10-31 15:24
According to Decrypt, Bitcoin has experienced a 1.5% dip in the past day, trading at $34,254 per coin. Despite this, the cryptocurrency is still up significantly from the start of the month when it was priced at $27,189. Increased interest in a potential Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wall Street has led to institutions investing more money into the asset. Asset manager CoinShares reported that digital asset investment products saw inflows of $326 million last week, marking the largest single week of inflows since July 2022. However, this week has seen altcoins performing well. XRP experienced a nearly 7% 24-hour rise, making it one of the best-performing top altcoins. Toncoin (TON) also saw a significant increase, with a jump of over 5% in the past 24 hours. The native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, TON has made substantial gains since messaging app Telegram launched a self-custodial digital wallet for its users. Additionally, Solana (SOL) continues to climb, with a nearly 5% 24-hour gain. In contrast, meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are down over 2% each.
