Bitcoin Dips While Top Altcoins Surge Overnight

Binance News
2023-10-31 15:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Bitcoin has experienced a 1.5% dip in the past day, trading at $34,254 per coin. Despite this, the cryptocurrency is still up significantly from the start of the month when it was priced at $27,189. Increased interest in a potential Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wall Street has led to institutions investing more money into the asset. Asset manager CoinShares reported that digital asset investment products saw inflows of $326 million last week, marking the largest single week of inflows since July 2022. However, this week has seen altcoins performing well. XRP experienced a nearly 7% 24-hour rise, making it one of the best-performing top altcoins. Toncoin (TON) also saw a significant increase, with a jump of over 5% in the past 24 hours. The native cryptocurrency of The Open Network, TON has made substantial gains since messaging app Telegram launched a self-custodial digital wallet for its users. Additionally, Solana (SOL) continues to climb, with a nearly 5% 24-hour gain. In contrast, meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are down over 2% each.
