Tether Holdings Reports Record High Cash Reserves and Reduced Loan Amounts in Q3 2023

According to Foresight News, Tether Holdings Limited has released its Q3 2023 attestation report completed by independent accounting firm BDO. As of September 30, 2023, the company's total consolidated assets were at least $86,384,653,832, surpassing its total consolidated liabilities of $83,176,997,409. Tether's cash and cash equivalent reserves reached a record high of 85.7%, with the majority being US Treasury bills totaling $72.6 billion, including direct and indirect exposure. Additionally, the amount of collateralized loans provided by Tether significantly decreased by over $330 million. Tether Group is not considering using a portion of its reserves to support issued tokens for investments in sustainable energy, Bitcoin mining, data, and P2P technology. In Q3 2023, investments in these areas reached $668,891,473, totaling $809,491,473 since the beginning of the year.

View full text