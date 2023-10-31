copy link
Fantom Foundation Wallet Attacker Transfers 8.3 Million DAI to New Address
Binance News
2023-10-31 14:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, an address associated with the attacker of the Fantom Foundation employee wallet has transferred approximately 8.3 million DAI to a new address. The attacker then exchanged the funds for about 4,621.8 ETH.
