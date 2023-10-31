copy link
Celestia Completes Mainnet Testnet Deployment, Launches Modular Network
2023-10-31 14:15
According to Foresight News, Celestia has successfully deployed its mainnet testnet, marking the launch of its modular network. The mainnet testnet, codenamed Lemon Mint, introduces Data Availability Sampling (DAS). The Celestia mainnet testnet will enable Rollup and other modular chains to use Celestia for data availability and consensus.
