Siemens Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI-Powered Industrial Copilot

Binance News
2023-10-31 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, German technology company Siemens has partnered with Microsoft to announce its new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, the Siemens Industrial Copilot. The AI assistant, unveiled on October 31, aims to promote human-machine collaboration and enhance productivity. The companies also revealed plans to build additional AI assistants for professionals in the manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and infrastructure industries, with the goal of bringing the benefits of generative AI to industries worldwide. Within the manufacturing industry, the companies have planned Copilots for automotive, consumer packaged goods, and machine building. German automotive manufacturer Schaeffler AG has already adopted the Siemens Industrial Copilot, according to Microsoft. Satya Nadella, the chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said that he sees the next generation of AI being able to bring an acceleration of innovation across the entire industrial sector. Roland Busch, the CEO of Siemens AG, echoed the sentiment, stating that the technology has the potential to revolutionize the way companies design, develop, manufacture, and operate. He highlighted that human-machine collaboration accessibility enables engineers to increase the speed at which they can develop code, innovate, and overcome labor shortages. In February, Siemens' direct competitor, German manufacturer Bosch, partnered with the Fetch.ai Foundation to launch a $100 million grant scheme to fund Web3, AI, and IoT development projects. Bosch was also seen at the IAA Mobility fair in Munich, Germany, in September, showcasing its innovations in the automotive scene alongside the EU and blockchain companies. AI has been making waves in industries across the globe since the emergence of high-level models became more widely accessible in November 2022 with the release of OpenAI's GPT-4.
