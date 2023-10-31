Nil Foundation Releases Rust Circuit Compiler Based on zkLLVM Core

According to Foresight News, ZK technology developer Nil Foundation has announced the public release of a Rust circuit compiler based on the zkLLVM core. Similar to C++, zkLLVM will be provided to developers in the form of an SDK, offering a range of circuit optimization algorithms and structures. zkLLVM can directly convert high-level source code into arithmetic circuits and has partially automated the process of circuit definition. This accelerates processing speeds and reduces the risk of human errors in the circuits.

