Nil Foundation Releases Rust Circuit Compiler Based on zkLLVM Core

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, ZK technology developer Nil Foundation has announced the public release of a Rust circuit compiler based on the zkLLVM core. Similar to C++, zkLLVM will be provided to developers in the form of an SDK, offering a range of circuit optimization algorithms and structures. zkLLVM can directly convert high-level source code into arithmetic circuits and has partially automated the process of circuit definition. This accelerates processing speeds and reduces the risk of human errors in the circuits.