MetaMask Partners With Blockaid To Launch Anti-Phishing Feature

According to Foresight News, MetaMask has collaborated with Web3 security firm Blockaid to introduce a new feature aimed at protecting users from phishing attacks. The new functionality can detect and flag malicious DApps. Additionally, MetaMask users who have enabled the feature on their wallets will receive alerts and warnings if they are redirected to a malicious DApp after clicking on a phishing link. As previously reported by Foresight News, in October 2023, Blockaid completed a $33 million funding round, including a $6 million seed round and a $27 million Series A round. The seed round saw participation from Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners, and Cyberstarts, while the Series A round was led by Ribbit Capital and Variant, with participation from the seed round investors.

