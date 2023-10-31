Buy Crypto
Etherfuse Unveils Stablebond, a Tokenized Bond Offering for Mexican Retail Investors

Binance News
2023-10-31 13:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Etherfuse, a platform focused on improving decentralized blockchain infrastructure, has introduced 'Stablebond' at Solana's breakpoint conference in Amsterdam. Stablebond is a tokenized bond offering aimed at retail investors in Mexico. The company chose Mexico as its target market due to its position as the second-largest bond market in Latin America, after Brazil. The Mexican bond market is also highly liquid, with $623 billion in outstanding debt and an average daily trading volume of $200 million. The majority of trading volume in Mexico comes from institutions, governments, and foreign investors, leaving a gap for retail investors or individuals to invest in bonds. Etherfuse aims to change this by offering Stablebonds to retail investors. Built on Solana and backed by the Mexican Government, Stablebonds are part of the growing trend of tokenizing real-world assets. RWA.xyz, a real-world asset monitoring platform, reports that the tokenized Treasury market has grown to $698 million as of Monday, up from around $100 million at the beginning of the year. Dave Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Etherfuse, said in a statement that Stablebonds represent an evolution of investment solutions. By combining traditional bonds with blockchain technology, Etherfuse aims to create a secure and transparent tool for investors while adding further stability to DeFi and blockchain products.
