Crypto Startup Bastion Secures Money Transmitter Licenses In New Hampshire And Arkansas

According to Foresight News, crypto startup Bastion has announced that it has obtained money transmitter licenses (MTL) in New Hampshire and Arkansas. Bastion, founded by two former a16z executives, offers seamless integration of Web3 infrastructure and enterprise technology. As previously reported by Foresight News, in September 2023, Bastion completed a $25 million seed funding round led by a16z crypto, with participation from Laser Digital Ventures, a subsidiary of Nomura Group, Robot Ventures, and Not Boring Capital, among others. Bastion provides services such as cryptocurrency custody.

