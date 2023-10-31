Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Injective Protocol Price Surges Following Google Cloud Integration

Binance News
2023-10-31 13:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Injective Protocol, a Layer 1, open, interoperable blockchain optimized for Web 3.0 finance applications, has experienced a significant price increase following its integration with Google Cloud's data exchange platform, CloudHub. With a market cap of over $1 billion, Injective is the 44th largest blockchain project globally by market capitalization. The protocol boasts an average transaction cost of less than a penny and can handle thousands of transactions per second (TPS). On October 24, Injective announced its integration with CloudHub, which excited the INJ community about the Web3 platform's future possibilities. Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, stated that the integration is a major step forward for the Injective ecosystem in expanding its footprint into institutions and traditional finance. Kelly Sitarski, Director of Data and Content Partnerships at Google Cloud, expressed excitement about adding Injective blockchain datasets to the Analytics Hub catalog to help customers enhance their Web3 finance applications. Injective's blockchain ecosystem has seen significant growth in 2023, with popular DApps like Helix, Black Panther, and Talis experiencing major development and user activity. Last week's announcement that multichain NFT marketplace Dagora had integrated into Injective's platform likely contributed to the price surge. According to Injective's DeFi Trader Survey 2023, 64% of respondents from various crypto trading communities prefer a long-term holding strategy when it comes to DeFi trading. The recent Bitcoin price rally in October also played a role in pushing Injective's price ahead last week.
View full text