copy link
create picture
more
Solana Nodes Now Deployable on Amazon Web Services
Binance News
2023-10-31 13:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced that Solana nodes can now be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing users to easily set up their own Solana validator nodes. With the Solana Blockchain Node Runner, businesses will be able to quickly deploy Solana validators.
View full text