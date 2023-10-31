Landslide Network Developing IBC Light Client on Avalanche for Seamless Interoperability

According to Foresight News, the Interchain Foundation, which supports Cosmos, has announced that Landslide Network is developing an IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) light client on Avalanche. This development aims to provide seamless interoperability between Avalanche, Cosmos Hub, and over 100 other IBC-supported chains. The Landslide Network is set to launch its incentivized testnet on November 1st. The IBC light client will enable cross-chain communication and transactions between various blockchain networks, enhancing the overall ecosystem's efficiency and functionality. This development is a significant step towards achieving a more connected and interoperable blockchain landscape, which will benefit users and developers alike.

