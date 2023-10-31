Blockdaemon Partners With Ledger To Provide Staking Solutions

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Blockdaemon has established a partnership with Ledger to offer staking solutions through Ledger Enterprise for institutions and Ledger users. The collaboration aims to enhance the staking experience for both institutional and individual users by providing secure and efficient solutions. Blockdaemon is known for its expertise in blockchain infrastructure, offering node management and staking services to various blockchain networks. The partnership with Ledger, a leading hardware wallet provider, will enable users to securely stake their digital assets and earn rewards. This collaboration is expected to strengthen the staking ecosystem and provide a seamless experience for users.

